Convincing MCU Theory Reveals Thanos’ Return in Avengers: Secret Wars (& It’s Good for RDJ’s Doom)

The Mad Titan Thanos could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Secret Wars, but one theory suggests this could come with an epic twist that would make Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom even more terrifying. After a brief cameo from Damion Poitier’s Thanos at the end of The Avengers, Josh Brolin took on the role of the Mad Titan in Guardians of the Galaxy. Brolin’s fantastic performance made Thanos an empathetic antagonist in Avengers: Infinity War, and while the Avengers initially failed to stop him, they finally defeated him in Avengers: Endgame.

While Thanos was killed (twice) in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU’s recent exploration of the Multiverse Saga has allowed a number of variants from other realities to appear. This has, so far, only taken place in Marvel’s animated shows, such as What If…? and Marvel Zombies, but Thanos could soon be making his return to the live-action MCU. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to explore various new realities, and one of these could contain a formidable new variant of Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

King Thanos Could Make His MCU Debut In Avengers: Secret Wars

A popular theory suggests that Avengers: Secret Wars could include King Thanos, a variant of the Mad Titan first seen in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity Defense” attraction for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. King Thanos is a version of the Mad Titan whose Avengers: Endgame plan succeeded. He defeated the Avengers and aged into a cruel king, only to be fought by Avengers from across the multiverse. It would be fantastic to meet a live-action King Thanos, especially if the MCU explores the concept of Battleworld, and Josh Brolin might have already teased his return to Entertainment Tonight.

Josh Brolin might be dropping hints about a potential Thanos return in an upcoming ‘MCU’ Avengers movie 👀 pic.twitter.com/UMUML9RHBb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 10, 2025

“If Joe Russo comes to meet, which he may have, I don’t know, and has an idea,” Brolin posits when asked whether he would be happy to return as Thanos in the MCU’s future. “Then I might acquiesce. Probably pretty quickly.” The fact that Brolin is so game for reprising the role of Thanos means the foundations are perfectly laid for King Thanos to join Avengers: Secret Wars. King Thanos’ inclusion would be incredible in Avengers: Secret Wars, but this return could also benefit the MCU’s new primary antagonist, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

King Thanos’ Secret Wars Debut Can Make Doctor Doom An Even Better Villain

If King Thanos makes an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars in the MCU’s Phase 6, he could take the place of the original Thanos from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars crossover event in 2015. This could see him become part of a multiversal team of villains who are scheming to destroy other Earths in an effort to stop incursions from destroying the multiverse. When they ultimately fail, they find themselves on Battleworld — the patchwork world Doctor Doom created using the Beyonders’ power, where he set himself up as God Emperor.

When God Emperor Doom confronts the Cabal in Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars, Thanos faces the legendary villain. This face-off could have contributed to an epic battle, but Doom swiftly removed Thanos’ spine from his body, proving his strength. Brolin’s appearance in Secret Wars could open the door for this iconic moment to be brought to the screen. If Doom kills King Thanos, a variant who managed to beat the Avengers, he will be made to seem even more terrifying, powerful, and unhinged. This scene is one of Secret Wars’ most memorable, so we’d love to see it in the MCU.

Thanos’ Multiverse Saga Stories Set Up His Return & Defeat In Secret Wars

We may not have seen Thanos in the live-action MCU since his defeat at the hands of Tony Stark’s Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, but he has made several appearances in animation. Tragically, for him, several of his animated variants in the Multiverse Saga have been easily defeated, which sets him up for defeat again in Avengers: Secret Wars. T’Challa’s Star-Lord talked Thanos down from his genocidal scheme, but other variants were swiftly killed by Ultron, the Black Panther, Gamora, Ronan the Accuser, the merciful Hela, and more, while the Illuminati of Earth 838 also defeated the Mad Titan.

This insult toward Thanos could be continued in Avengers: Secret Wars, if Doctor Doom quickly brings the Mad Titan to his knees. This would also mark a rematch between characters played by Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Brolin — the last time ended with Iron Man sacrificing himself to kill Thanos and his armies. King Thanos, who defeated the Avengers, would be the perfect variant to bring into the MCU in Phase 6, as he could be a more even match to Doctor Doom, but he still surely pales in comparison to Downey Jr.’s upcoming supervillain.

