Avengers Doomsday Test Screening Report Is Good News For Moviegoers (& the MCU)

While uncovering the many mysteries still to be revealed in Avengers: Doomsday is certainly high on the list of questions MCU fans want the answers to, a close runner up is actually how the movie is going to perform overall. Yes, fans want to know which characters are secretly in the movie that haven’t been announced yet, who is going to die, and why Robert Downey Jr. is Doctor Doom, among myriad other questions, but the larger question on the minds of many is whether Doomsday is going to be the comeback that the franchise needs. After all, although there have been massive wins since Avengers: Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga in 2019, such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier this year, it’s no secret that the MCU has struggled to find its footing over the last seven years, and this will be the first Avengers movie since.

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There is therefore plenty riding on the success of Doomsday, and so far, we haven’t gotten too much indication regarding how that’s going to go. Yes, there is plenty of excitement about some major upcoming character returns, including the fairly shocking return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers following the end of his story in Endgame, but decisions like that are far from a guarantee that a movie is going to do well. Thankfully, though, a new update regarding exactly that has suggested that Doomsday might actually be the win the franchise needs—and that would be a massive step in the right direction for the MCU overall.

A Recent Test Screening for Doomsday Was Reportedly Positive

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According to one recent report, a test screening of Doomsday last week went well, with one reaction in particular reportedly calling it “way better than expected.” Of course, this is far from any official statement, and this should therefore be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s a grain of salt that could at least be very promising for a franchise that desperately needs this movie to be a win. While it would be an overstatement to say that the future of the MCU is relying on Doomsday, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say that the outcome of Doomsday will have a massive effect on the next several years of the MCU, for better or worse.

Given that there are so many ongoing concerns that Doomsday won’t be the full-fledged comeback that many are hoping for, a report that there may have been a positive test screening—and one in which expectations were allegedly actually exceeded—is the news fans want to hear. Now it just remains to be seen whether this is accurate and, if it is, whether that same response will be true for the fanbase more broadly once Doomsday hits theaters. There are always going to be some who simply hate on a new movie, of course, and Doomsday won’t be able to avoid that. Even so, though, if this report is reflective of how audiences overall may react to Doomsday, then it could mean the MCU is truly on its way to being back on track.

Are you hopeful that Doomsday will be the return the MCU needs? Share your thoughts in the comments below.