Disney’s New Doctor Doom Description Makes One Wild Avengers: Doomsday Theory More Likely

MCU fans have numerous questions heading into Avengers: Doomsday, from whether Doomsday really is Steve Rogers’ fault (as currently seems to be the case, based on the Russo brothers’ recent comments) to concerns about which characters are going to die and so much more. High on that list, however, has always been an explanation for why Robert Downey Jr. was the casting choice for Doom. As soon as this was revealed, fans began to speculate that Doom was a Tony Stark variant or vice versa, as that seemed to be the only thing that could really make sense. Even now, it’s difficult to imagine another reasonable explanation, despite comments from the Russo brothers that have also suggested this theory is wrong.

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One of the most shocking theories to come out of this larger conversation is that Marvel and Disney may be completely tricking fans when it comes to the casting of Doctor Doom. Specifically, some have begun to suspect that Robert Downey Jr.’s casting announcement is some sort of red herring, particularly because trailers for Doomsday have shown green eyes behind Doom’s mask, whereas Downey’s are a deep brown. Of course, they could have simply changed his eye color for the movie—that’s easy enough—so that seemed very unlikely at best. Now, though, Disney has shared a new description of Doctor Doom, and it may have just hinted that this theory isn’t as far-fetched as it seems.

Disney Teases More Going on Behind Doom’s Mask

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Disney+ has just updated the descriptions for Doomsday, including a brand-new paragraph on Doom. This new description states, “The fearsome Victor Von Doom is the mysterious and enigmatic monarch of Latveria. He is master of both sorcery and technology with an intellect to rival Reed Richards and a will to match. He shares a rich and complex history with the Fantastic Four…and one can never truly know what is happening behind his impenetrable mask.” While this continues Marvel and Disney’s approach to Doomsday of keeping their cards very close to the vest, the latter comment in particular has gotten some fans’ attention.

Sure, this could simply mean that there is a mystery beneath his mask tied to Robert Downey Jr.’s casting; however, the way it’s phrased does suggest something more. Particularly with this one shocking rumor still running rampant online, this new insight from Disney has actually made it feel much less out of left field for there to potentially be more to the story when it comes to Robert Downey Jr. playing Doom. Could there be yet another Doctor Doom variant? Is it possible that someone else really is under that mask? Intentionally, these are massive questions that we just won’t get the answer to until this movie hits theaters. Nevertheless, this new description does confirm several other details (including the major importance of the Fantastic Four and especially Reed Richards) and suggest that MCU fans are in for a truly exciting new Avengers installment.

What do you think is hiding beneath Doctor Doom’s mask? Share your thoughts in the comments below.