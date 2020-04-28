Watch Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Meet the Avengers: Endgame Cast for the First Time

✖

Avengers: Endgame debuted in theaters exactly a year ago, catapulting the Marvel Cinematic Universe into an entirely new direction. In addition to the film wrapping up a decade's worth of storylines, it helped weave some new characters into the superpowered ensemble, including Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The schematics of Carol's big-screen debut were particularly interesting, as her Captain Marvel solo film premiered just a matter of weeks before Endgame. Filming schedules resulted in Larson actually playing the character for the first time while filming Endgame, and now we know what that looked like. As part of ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers shared a short behind-the-scenes video of Larson meeting her cast members - and hugging Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson - on the film's set.

This was @brielarson’s first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Larson beginning to play the character on Endgame, before going on to film her solo film, created some genuinely epic moments during the film's production.

“We had the first full costume fitting with Brie Larson on the set of Avengers: Endgame, and just stepping into the little tent on set where we hide – because we don’t want many people to see – it was astounding," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. "Seeing that character that we’ve been working on for years, that we’ve been dreaming about even longer than that, seeing her standing in front of us for the first time, in real life - it’s incredible. It’s an amazing start for the adventure that lies ahead."

The "adventure" that lies ahead is already in the works, with Captain Marvel 2 officially set to debut in 2022. As Feige has said in the time since Larson's casting, the goal is to have Carol Danvers be at the center of the MCU going forward.

"When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings," Feige added. "She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

Avengers: Endgame is currently available to stream on Disney+.

