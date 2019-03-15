Captain Marvel officially hit theaters last week, and if you’re a fan desperate to find out everything you can about how the movie was made, the perfect book is available for you. Captain Marvel The Official Movie Special, “a collector’s guide to Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, featuring exclusive content showcasing images from the set and much more,” was released this week.

One of the many cool things the book reveals is that Brie Larson’s first Captain Marvel costume test was on the Avengers: Endgame set. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, explained in the book what it was like to see Larson in the costume for the very first time.

“In over 17 years at Marvel, I’ve had a number of amazing experiences seeing the actors wearing the costumes for the first time – you just get this sensation of, ‘I can’t believe I’m looking at this in real life.’ When Robert Downey Jr. put on the Iron Man armor; when I saw the X-Men all together; when Chris Evans stepped into the Captain America suit; when Chris Hemsworth first held the hammer in full Thor regalia – even Chris Pratt putting on the Star-Lord outfit for the first time, and Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow outfit: these were amazing, iconic moments,” he explained.

“We had the first full costume fitting with Brie Larson on the set of Avengers: Endgame, and just stepping into the little tent on set where we hide – because we don’t want many people to see – it was astounding. Seeing that character that we’ve been working on for years, that we’ve been dreaming about even longer than that, seeing her standing in front of us for the first time, in real life – it’s incredible. It’s an amazing start for the adventure that lies ahead,” he added.

In the new book, Feige also discusses what makes Captain Marvel such a special character.

“The great thing about Captain Marvel is she is a human. She’s a real person, Carol Danvers, who gets these incredible powers and who has these amazing adventures in outer space,” he confirmed. “But as with all of the best Marvel characters, she needs to be very human. So this is not just about somebody who is incredibly powerful and can fly around and shoot photon blasts out of her hands; it’s somebody who’s very human, who’s very vulnerable, and who has multiple dimensions.”

Now that Captain Marvel is in theaters, fans were finally treated to seeing her with the Avengers in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere. Avengers: Endgame is set to be released on April 26th.

