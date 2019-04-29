Chris Pratt Shares His Illegal Avengers: Endgame Set Video

This weekend, Avengers: Endgame broke box office records as Marvel fans flooded into theaters to see the finale to the Infinity Saga. Now Chris Pratt, who plays the self-proclaimed legendary outlaw Star-Lord, has revealed an illegal video he took on the film’s set (SPOILERS ahead).

Pratt pans the video across the set, capturing shots of the star-studded cast as they assemble for what looks to be the climactic final battle of the movie. Those present include Dave Bautista, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Danai Gurira, and Sean Gunn.

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the Avengers set,” Pratt writes on Instagram. “Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

Some fellow stars commented on the video. Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Vin Diesel remarked, “And that’s why you are STAR-LORD!! Hahahaha. All love…” Klementieff commented with a string of emoji. Shazam! star Zachary Levi (who also played the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Fandral) simply wrote “Amazing.”

Avengers: Endgame earned $350 million in its opening weekend, the largest opening in box office history. It also had the first $1 billion global opening ever, with $1.2 billion in total.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” directors Anthony and Joe Russo said in a press release. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

