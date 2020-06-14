Avengers: Endgame Meme Gives Spider-Man Iron Man's Gauntlet Moment

✖

Avengers: Endgame was the superhero movie to end all superhero movies. Taking ten years and 20-some movies to make, the feature went on to become the biggest movie to hit theaters. Now, well over a year after its release, the Russo Brothers-directed property from Marvel Studios continues to be a fan-favorite, spawning one meme after another some 400 days after release. One of the latest viral memes includes Spider-Man (Tom Holland) coming across the Stark-made Infinity Gauntlet, and it will leave you in stitches.

Shared by u/praveeja on a Marvel memes subreddit, Peter Parker is placed into the fateful moment when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) snaps away Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his alien armada. Instead of Stark snapping though, it's Parker – and he's saying one of his funniest one-liners from Avengers: Infinity War. Check it out below.

Though Spider-Man has long been under the wing of Iron Man in his MCU story arc, movie-goers began to see the character break out of the mold during the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. According to studio boss Kevin Feige, the next solo adventure for the character will see him embracing himself, without the need for a mentor to watch over him.

“In the spoiler territory of the end of the movie, we return [Peter] back to New York. And we return to the fun of how awesome is to see Spider-Man swinging around New York. We return to a new classic version of J. Jonah Jameson that we haven’t seen in many films, and yet, in a totally different, new context. And at the same time, charting new ground for [Spider-Man] with, his identity is out there. Which has never been done before in the movies,” Feige said. “One was [Tony Stark’s] choice, one was against [Peter’s] will. That’s the difference. That was the difference.”

The producer added, “It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+. The untitled Spider-Man 3 sequel is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 7, 2022 due to delays caused by coronavirus-related shutdowns.

