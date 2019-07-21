Here’s How Much Avengers: Endgame Has Passed Avatar at the Box Office

To borrow a phrase from a certain Mad Titan, Marvel is Inevitable. At least when it comes to the box office, as the superhero powerhouse has already churned out multiple billion dollar franchises for the record books. And now, they hold the world record for the highest grossing film in history.

Marvel Studios just toppled the reigning box office champion Avatar, surpassing the James Cameron 3D sensation with Avengers: Endgame. And the numbers are so very close, as the last day just pushed Marvel’s crossover a mere $500,000 past Avatar.

As of now, Avengers: Endgame has made $2,790,216,193, compared to the gross Avatar totaled with $2,789,700,000. It’s a slim margin, and while Avengers: Endgame will continue to pile on those numbers as it remains in theaters past the home video release date, it will still be close when it’s all said and done.

In fact, don’t be surprised if Disney released the original Avatar in theaters timed to the release of Avatar 2, to drum up interest and promote some healthy competition between their two brands Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox.

At Marvel’s Hall H presentation last night at San Diego Comic-Con, producer Kevin Feige praised the fans for making the film Number 1, but he also paid respects to Avatar by saying their spot is only temporary until James Cameron puts out another movie.

Walt Disney Studios boss Alan Horn issued a statement that congratulated Marvel Studios for their achievement, while also praising Cameron’s contributions to cinema.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights,” Horn said in a statement.

He added, “Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters, but will be available on digital HD on July 30th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on August 13th.