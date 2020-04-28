Avengers: Endgame Writers Address Potential Namor Easter Egg

✖

Peppered all throughout Avengers: Endgame are some pretty great Easter Eggs. There are nods to the comics, references to previous films, and more but one of the biggest potential Easter Eggs left many fans wondering if a certain Sub-Mariner is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Namor. Now, the film's writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are addressing things during part of ComicBook.com's #QuarantineWatchParty and while they don't exactly confirm the Namor reference, they've definitely given fans a lot more to work with.

On Twitter during the event Monday night, a fan asked if Okoye's (Danai Gurira) comment about dealing with an undersea earthquake by leaving it alone was a direct reference to Namor. Markus replied that sometimes, things planted end up growing -- which some fans took as a confirmation of sorts.

"Sometimes, you plant seeds," he wrote. "Sometimes, they grow."

The scene referenced comes fairly early in Endgame. Natasha/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is talking to the Avengers who are working on various missions around the world and universe, Rocket, Nebula (Karen Gillan), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Okoye. They each report on what they've been doing, and Okoye references an undersea earthquake off the coast of Africa. When asked how they're dealing with it, Okoye cautions that they're handling it by leaving it alone. For fans, given the geographical location and the animosity between T'Challa and Namor in comics, it seemed like a nod to Namor.

However last May, soon after Endgame's release, Markus and McFeely noted that the scene wasn't a reference to the classic Marvel Comics character. At the time, they told The Hollywood Reporter that they weren't that "smart" when it came to teasing Namor's debut.

That said, just because they originally noted that it wasn't an overt reference, that doesn't invalidate their Monday night comments. Endgame opened up the doors for a lot of new stories for the MCU and there have been no shortage of rumors that Namor is going to be a part of them. Late last month, a rumor surfaced that while Namor himself won't appear in The Eternals, we may get to see the origin of Atlantis in that film -- something that will pave the way for the Sub-Mariner's arrival.

