Avengers: Endgame Writers Debunk the Namor Easter Egg

With Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios kicked down the door to the future of the MCU and opened up the franchise to a multiverse of possibilities. But there was one specific line early in the film that perked many fans ears, wondering if the Marvel Cinematic Universe was getting ready to introduce Atlantis and its monarch, Namor (Marvel) .

And while directors Joe and Anthony Russo remained coy about the possibilities of Namor’s debut in the future, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely came clean and admitted that the mention of an earthquake on the ocean floor was NOT a reference to classic Marvel Comics character.

“I wish we were that smart,” Markus told the Hollywood Reporter, revealing that fans might have to wait a while longer before seeing Namor’s debut.

The Russo brothers were a lot more teasing toward the fans when they were asked about it during their appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, with Joe immediately responding “Maaaybe.”

“Some people may interpret it that way,” said Anthony.

Host Josh Horowitz pointed out that Joe “smiled when he said maybe.”

Added Joe, “It could just be an earthquake.”

People at Marvel Studios might be eager to see one of the comic publisher’s oldest characters debut on the big screen, but the issue is much more complicated than fans might think. As producer Kevin Feige made it clear, there are rights issues with other movie studios presenting the character’s debut.

“I think there’s a way to probably figure it out but it does have — it’s not as a clean or clear as the majority of the other characters,” Feige said.

Feige has addressed the issues before when the Fox deal was not yet complete, adding that he’s eager to get every character under the banner of Marvel Studios.

“There are some with a couple of other players involved that would have to be negotiated with,” he explained. “Then, of course, Spider-Man is still with Sony, independent of our agreement to do the films together. But most of them are home now. If that Fox thing happens, yeah, that’ll be the majority.”

So while it might be a while before we see Namor, fans shouldn’t lose hope just yet.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

