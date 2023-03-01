Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Fan Poster Shows the Return of Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios recently released the first film in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and while the reviews for the film were pretty bad, the audience has been loving it. We get introduced to the main villain of The Multiverse Saga with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and everyone agrees that he is a force to be reckoned with. If you haven't seen the movie, don't read past this part, but if you have, feel free to continue on. During the events of Quantumania, Kang, the Conqueror seemingly meets his doom, but at the end of the movie there's a "Kang will return" tag so it looks like he will return. One fan has created a new fan poster that imagines the villain's return for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a new design that shows off Kang the Conqueror's return in the next Avengers movie. In the fan art, we see multiple Kang's looking ready to battle Earth's mightiest heroes. While we have no idea what Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be about, we're sure it'll be one for the books. You can check out the fan art below!

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

