Fast & Furious: Universal Boss Teases Franchise's TV Series Potential

When it comes to the Fast & Furious franchise, Universal is ride or die. 2001's The Fast and the Furious spawned an 11-movie saga and an animated Netflix series, with more installments on the way: a Fast finale and three spinoff movies are in the works, including the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa-starring Hobbs & Reyes. According to Donna Langley, chairman and chief content officer of NBCUniversal Studio Group, Universal hasn't yet exhausted the long-running franchise. Langley says future films could scale down the blockbuster action to street-level (like the Los Angeles-set original), and the saga could spin off onto television as a live-action series.

After 2026's Fast X: Part 2, which will end the Fast Saga of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and crew, there's "still gas in the tank" for Fast & Furious, Langley told Variety. "Where we go next is a question. We may pivot another time and bring it back to the streets of L.A. and maybe make it a more intimate story."

The original Fast and the Furious starred Paul Walker as undercover LAPD cop Brian O'Conner, who infiltrated Toretto's tight-knit family of street-racing hijackers. 2021's F9 was part prequel, going back in time to tell Toretto's origins and the fallout with his estranged brother Jakob (John Cena), with Vinnie Bennett and Finn Cole playing the younger Dom and Jakob.

There's also potential for a Fast & Furious TV series after Universal turned Chucky, Pitch Perfect and Ted into shows for Peacock. "Fast and Furious is a good one," Langley said when asked to name the next franchise that could inspire a television series.

Louis Leterrier, who took the wheel for 2023's Fast X, is directing the sequel now set to speed into theaters in 2026 (it was previously dated for April 2025). Johnson, who joined the franchise in 2011's Fast Five, and Momoa, the villain of Fast X, are teaming for a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, and Diesel has been developing a female-led spinoff as a producer since 2015. ("The sooner I deliver the finale," he said last year, "the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs.") It's also been reported that Zach Dean, who co-wrote Fast X, is writing a new Fast & Furious movie that will jumpstart the next saga.