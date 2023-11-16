Why Doctor Strange's Triumph and Torment Should Be Next Avengers Film

With the future of the Avengers franchise now in flux, Doctor Strange's Triumph and Torment is the perfect replacement for The Kang Dynasty.

It's looking increasingly likely Marvel Studios is preparing itself to move on from Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Though the time-traveling villain was supposed to be the Big Bad for the next saga of storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ongoing legal troubles for Majors have led to questions as to whether the actor would ever be able to film as Kang again. Wednesday, the overall situation grew even more suspicious when it was revealed Destin Daniel Cretton is no longer directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, despite still being heavily involved in other productions from the studio. That's not to forget The Kang Dynasty has also reportedly lost its writer in Jeff Loveness.

With suggestions Marvel Studios could be looking at bringing in Doctor Doom as a potential replacement to Kang, there's a clear path forward involving both that character in the multiverse. Should the studio be moving away from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the next Avengers picture leading into Secret Wars should be Avengers: Triumph and Torment.

What is Triumph and Torment?

Triumph and Torment was first released as a graphic novel in 1989. Instead of releasing the Roger Stern and Mike Mignola tale as a serialized comic as single issues, the House of Ideas dropped it as a full trade paperback—and it's one of the most popular stories featuring both Doctor Doom and Doctor Strange.

Though the two often find themselves at odds, Strange and Doom work together in Triumph and Torment in an attempt to reclaim the soul of his mother from Mephisto, needing to travel to the underworld to do so. Within the MCU, it's possible Doom could be behind the multiversal wonkiness going on as a way to get into the plane where his mother's soul resides. It'd instantly set him up as one of the franchise's most powerful characters, and it's a way to be faithful to both the source material and the story the live-action franchise has been telling since the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Then, as a result of Doom's messing the the multiverse, it ultimately breaks and results in Avengers: Secret Wars, where he could be set up as God Emperor Doom, just like the comic it's the film is set to be based on.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026 while Avengers: Secret Wars will enter cinemas on May 7, 2027.