Jonathan Majors Trial: New Details Emerge From District Attorney

Prosecutors in Jonathan Majors’s high-profile trial have revealed some new details before the Marvel star revisits court tomorrow. In a new court filing obtained by Variety, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is trying to get a London Metropolitan Police report from fall of last year. The September 2022 incident is being called “relevant to the present case.” The current incident involving Jonathan Majors and his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Earlier this year, the Kang the Conqueror actor was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute.

The D.A. also argues that Majors’ legal team leaked and misrepresented court evidence. They also say they have no plans to pursue Majors’ counter-claim about domestic violence performed by Jabari. With his girlfriend being a resident of the United Kingdom, this new evidence could provide a pattern for the prosecution to build out their case.

While the couple was riding home in New York, Jabari reportedly read a text over Majors’ shoulder and that sparked an argument. The filing says, the Marvel actor “began grabbing the right side of Ms. Jabbari’s body and prying Ms. Jabbari’s right middle finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.”

“Then grabbed Ms. Jabbari’s arm and right hand and proceeded to twist Ms. Jabbari’s forearm, causing substantial pain to her finger and arm,” the filing continues. “The defendant then struck Ms. Jabbari’s right ear, causing a laceration to the back of her ear and substantial pain.”

Jonathan Majors Maintains His Innocence

Over the course of these allegations and seeming trial, Majors’ attorneys have maintained the star’s innocence. These new details paint more of a picture, but the actor has not been found guilty of anything yet. That will probably determine his fate in any other business dealings that exist right now. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry made a statement when the arrest first occurred.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Chaudhry said to the press. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” Chaudhry added. “Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

