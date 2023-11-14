The Marvels Just Made Avengers: Endgame Even More Heartbreaking

The Marvels flew into theaters this past weekend, and it delivered a lot of surprising lore regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the story does largely concern the power-entangling of its three protagonists, the film does allow space to further explore the history of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The decades-wide gap in MCU canon between Carol's first two movies — 2019's Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame — left a lot to be explored. And with what The Marvels has now confirmed, Carol's involvement in Endgame can be viewed in a whole new light. Spoilers for The Marvels lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The inner conflict of The Marvels — Carol, Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) swapping places whenever they use their superpowers — ends up having a unique tie to Carol's past. Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who obtained the other Quantum Band and is using it to rip holes through Jump Points of space and time, is actually doing so to help restore resources to Hala. As we learn across the film, Carol's decision to return to Hala and destroy the true Supreme Intelligence sent the planet into disarray, something that she has been haunted by ever since.

As Carol puts it, her role in the destruction of Hala made her want to stay away from Earth for a while, as she felt she needed to fix things before she could see (and be idolized by) Monica again. Of course, we do know that Carol did return to Earth — but it took The Blip for that to happen. A flashback scene in The Marvels shows that Carol visited Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) during The Blip, in part to talk with her about her recent cancer prognosis. And Carol obviously portrayed a supporting role in Endgame, helping the Avengers try to restore the universe. Now, we know that Carol wasn't just doing that for those she loved — as Monica and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) were among those who were blipped — she was galvanized to save the universe, after failing to save Hala.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What do you think of The Marvels adding a new layer to Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!