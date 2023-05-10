Babylon 5 Animated Movie Title, Cast, and First Look Revealed

As Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski promised last week, Warner Bros. has revealed new information about the upcoming Babylon 5 animated movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Babylon 5 animated movie is titled Babylon 5: The Road Home and continues Babylon 5's story from where it left off when the original television series ended. The synopsis for the movie reads, "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Straczynski wrote Babylon 5: The Road Home and will serve as an executive producer. Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directs the animated film. Rick Morales is supervising producer, and Sam Register is also an executive producer project.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation)

Babylon 5 animated movie cast

Several of Babylon 5's original cast are returning to lend their voices to Babylon 5: The Road Home. They include Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander.

Additional voice cast will play new characters, and fill in for some of the original Babylon 5 cast that have died in the years since the series ended. They include Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn.

When will the Babylon 5 animated movie be released?

Warner Bros. Animation did not reveal a specific release date for Babylon 5: The Road Home. However, they are targeting a summer debut.

"BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment!," Straczynski tweeted, along with a photo of the movie's script, when he first announced that the film is on the way last week. "Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today. And just to be clear, this brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it's 100% real, happening, and coming out very soon."