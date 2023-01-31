Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)

Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.

Babylon follows an ambitious cast of characters -- The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo), and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) -- who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing.

Nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, Babylon is a must-see spectacle featuring outstanding work from a world-class cast and filmmaking team. Fans who buy the film on Digital will have access to over 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes interviews and deleted scenes to further illuminate how the cinematic tour-de-force was brought to life.

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon – The cast and crew discuss the inspiration and motivation behind the original story and development of this epic, 15 years in the making.

The Costumes of Babylon - Discover how costume design was fundamental to character development and the challenges that went into creating over 7,000 costumes for the film.

Scoring Babylon - Take a peek into Justin Hurwitz's musical process to understand the artistry behind composing an iconic score that further elevates the film.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Robbie previously revealed some of the figures from Hollywood's history that she turned to for inspiration.

"Something that really struck me when researching for this, I watched Wings, which is a movie that Clara Bow was in, and Clara Bow largely inspired my character," Robbie explained to ComicBook.com. "And it's the first Best Picture winner ever from 1927. And to see that movie and it be better than 90% of the movies I've ever seen in my life, it's just like, God, that was almost a hundred years ago, and look what they could do. It's so cool."

