Back to the Future Fans Launch Petition Demanding Fourth Film

If there’s one thing in this world more common than online fan petitions, its sequels, reboots, and remakes of beloved film and TV properties. Well believe it or not, this article is about both of these things at the same time. Buckle up as we crank this thing to 88 miles per hour, because some fans are desperate for a fourth Back to the Future movie.

Yes, there is a petition online for Universal to pony up and make Back to the Future 4. Director Robert Zemeckis doesn’t think a fourth film is necessary, and to be honest neither do most people. But Christopher Lloyd is down for a return to the franchise and that’s good enough for Mason Carr, the fan who started the Change.org petition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The petition is titled “Make Back to the Future 4 Happen” and it was launched five days ago. In just under a week, the petition has already amassed a grand total of 13 signatures. The stated goal of this movement is to get 100 signatures so that Universal will perhaps take notice.

Back to the Future is one of the most beloved films of all time, and both sequels are still largely celebrated. But that isn’t enough for these folks, as they feel its time for the band to get back together for another trip down memory lane.

“It has been almost 30 years since the last Back to the Future movie came out, and almost 35 years since the first movie came out,” Carr informs potential signers in the opening statement. “Like how Ghostbusters is getting a new sequel next year that is gonna be connected to the original films, could we see this happen for Back to the Future?”

Is another Back to the Future necessary? Absolutely not. But at least Carr is asking for a legacy version of the story that currently exists. We all love Zemeckis and Lloyd and Michael J. Fox and everyone else involved with the original trilogy. So seeing them all back together again wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, even if it meant making a totally unwarranted money-grab sequel.

Let’s just count our blessings with this one, at least no one is asking for a reboot.