Back to the Future Stars Reunite and Recreate Iconic Scenes 35 Years Later for Charity

This is heavy: the stars of Back to the Future recited iconic lines from the 1985 film during a virtual reunion with the cast and creative team behind the time-travelling trilogy as part of host Josh Gad's Reunited Apart series, this time benefiting nonprofit Project HOPE. Joining trilogy stars Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker), and Mary Steenburgen (Clara Clayton Brown) during the remote reunion were writer-director Robert Zemeckis, co-writer Bob Gale, composer Alan Silvestri, soundtrack singer-songwriter Huey Lewis, and Star Wars director and Back to the Future fan J.J. Abrams.

First was Fox's recreation of a famous scene set in the halls of Hill Valley High School, where time traveller Marty comes to realize that his mother is infatuated with his "Calvin Klein" alias instead of his future father, George McFly (Crispin Glover). "Wait a minute, Doc. Are you trying to tell me that my mother has the hots for me? Whoa, this is heavy."

"There's that word again. Heavy," said Lloyd. "Why are things so heavy in the future? Is there some problem with the Earth's gravitational pull or something?"

Fox and Thompson then recreated Marty's first meeting with his future mother, a then 17-year-old Lorraine Baines, where a recently unconscious Marty is horrified to learn he's been sent back through time to the year 1955. Fox's exclamation, he points out, spooked his dog out of the room.

Stepping in for an absent Glover, Gad recited a nervous George's attempted profession of love: "Lorraine, my density has brought me to you. What I meant to say was... I'm George. George McFly. I'm your density. I mean, your destiny."

Lastly, Fox and Lloyd recreated the end of Back to the Future Part II, where Marty tells 1955 Doc he's "back from the future." To that, Lloyd declares, "Great scott!"

Not present for the reunion were Glover, who had a falling out with the Back to the Future producers after the first movie, and Thomas F. Wilson, who played bully Biff across all three films.

Despite fan-made attempts to recreate classic Back to the Future scenes with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, Zemeckis again ruled out the possibility of a reboot or a Part IV, saying during the reunion, "If I had an idea that I could have pitched to Bob [Gale] with a straight face, we would have made it."

