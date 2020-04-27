The Goonies Cast Reunite and Recite Iconic Lines to Fundraise for Coronavirus Relief

The Goonies cast briefly reprised their original roles from the beloved 1985 film during a virtual reunion with host Josh Gad in support of The Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The Reunited Apart fundraiser, which has so far raised over $9,000 since going live Monday morning, reunited stars Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton, Kerri Green, Josh Brolin, Joe Pantoliano, and Robert Davi, with surprise appearances from director Richard Donner, screenwriter Chris Columbus, "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough" performer Cyndi Lauper, and executive producer and story writer Steven Spielberg, who revealed why the creative team never reunited for The Goonies 2.

Ahead of the film's 35th anniversary, to be celebrated in June, Gad prompted the Goonies stars to reprise their roles during the Zoom call released on YouTube. Plimpton, who played Stef, and Quan, who played inventor Data, were first with Data's famed "booby traps" line, misheard as "booty traps."

Green, who played cheerleader Andy, recited her line taken from the gang’s narrow escape inside booby-trapped caves beneath the Fratelli family’s hideout: “I can’t tell if it’s an A-sharp or a B-flat!” Astin's Mikey famously followed with a quip: “If you hit the wrong note, we'll all ‘B flat.’”

Mouth actor Feldman recited one of the more dramatic Goonies lines, where the big-mouthed adventurer takes back a coin long ago dropped down a wishing well: "This one, this one right here, this was my wish. My dream. And it didn't come true. So I'm taking it back. I'm taking them all back."

Cohen, now an entertainment attorney, then faithfully recited Chunk's guts-spilling monologue — complete with Hawaiian shirt — during which Chunk is leaned on by Francis and Jake Fratelli (Pantoliano and Davi, respectively).

When Quan, Astin, and Feldman reunited during the FAN EXPO Canada convention in late 2019, the Data actor revealed for the first time how the inventor's "booby traps" line made its way into the film:

"It’s not in the script,” Quan said during a panel appearance alongside Astin and Feldman. “Sean pulled me aside, he said, ‘Hey, Ke, let’s rehearse lines.’ So we walked off the set and we’re rehearsing lines, and it starts, ‘Hey, Data, where you going?’ ‘I’m setting booty traps.’ He goes, ‘Ke, you mean booby traps.’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s what I said! Booby traps!’”

Quan continued, "We both paused, we looked at each other, and Sean said, ‘Let’s do it exactly like that.’ And it ended up being one of the more famous Data lines that I get to quote all the time.”

Warner Bros. will release The Goonies on 4K Ultra HD for the first time later this year.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.