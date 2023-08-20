Back to the Future Cast Reunite In Sweet Photos

There are many film and television casts who have remained close since their time working together, and it's always a treat for fans. One such group of actors is the cast of Back to the Future, the beloved Robert Zemeckis film that was released back in 1985 and starred Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a teen who gets sent back in time to 1955 and must bring his parents together before he's erased from existence. The movie also stars Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, Lea Thompson as Loraine, and Thomas F. Wilson as Biff. The foursome recently reunited at Fan Expo Philadelphia and shared some sweet photos together.

"Can we get 88k likes? The past says so...," Lloyd wrote on Twitter. Of course, this is referring to the fact that the time-traveling DeLorean needs to reach 88 miles per hour in order to go through time. "Great Scott!! We did it," he later added. You can view the post below:

Can we get 88k likes? The past says so… pic.twitter.com/yKTWOD18i2 — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) August 14, 2023

"Wow honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family @realmikejfox @tomwilsonusa @mrchristopherlloyd and @jonathansfrakes @gates_mcfadden @jonathansfrakes @brentjspiner @startrekonpplus Bros. @fanexpoportland so many fun fan moments too custom pop figures thank you @adasyd @zombiedonorparts and a llama," Thompson shared on Instagram. "Always the best!" Lloyd replied. You can view her post below:

Michael J. Fox Addresses Back to the Future Reboot:

Back to the Future remains under the control of director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale, which is uncommon in Hollywood. The duo has long insisted that they have no interest in doing more Back to the Future projects, especially without Fox and Lloyd. However, in the age of reboots, it's not surprising that the cast is being asked about the possibility of a Back to the Future revamp. Recently, Fox gave a great answer when asked about it.

"I'm not fanatical," Fox told Variety. "Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

"I don't think it needs to be," Fox added. "I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."

The Bobs "have no plans or desires to make another Back to the Future movie — not a Part IV, or a remake of Part 1. Nor does Universal or [producers] Amblin [Entertainment] have any such plans," Gale told the BTTF website in a 2010 interview. "How do we know? Because, per our contracts with these companies, no Back to the Future sequel or remake can even be scripted without discussing it with us first. No such discussions have taken place. We are very proud of the trilogy as it stands and we want to leave it as is."

While there are no plans for another Back to the Future film, Back to the Future: The Musical is currently playing on Broadway.