Back to the Future's Twin Pines Mall Featured in Viral "Dead Mall" YouTube Video





Back to the Future's iconic Twin Pines Mall / Lone Pines Mall location has gone viral in a new video that explores how it looks in modern days time – and SPOILER: it's now a "dead mall."

"In this episode of Retail Archaeology, we check out Puente Hills Mall, aka Twin Pines Mall from Back to the Future. It's now a dead mall," YouTubers Retail Archaeology writes in the caption to the video.

Indeed, the Puente Hills Mall can be found Los Angeles' City of Industry area, and based on what can be seen in the video below, it is, in fact, a pretty dead location for a major shopping thoroughfare. It's a weird thing to see on video, especially with such an iconic cinematic location.

(Photo: Amblin Entertainment)

For their part, the owners of Puente Hills Mall are still at least advertising their site as a desirable destination:

Welcome to the Puente Hills Mall. Thank you for visiting the Puente Hills Mall. Come and share in the excitement of all our wonderful shopping, dining and entertainment. Please feel free to browse our website and learn more about all the great things Puente Hills Mall has to offer. Plan your next visit with your friends or family! For quick navigation, click on one of the three options below to be taken to our full list directory. We are your Mall. When you visit us, your doing more than visiting a mall. Your joining a community of neighbors, friends and family in a communal experience of shopping, dining and fun. The Puente Hills Mall has been the center of congregation for our surrounding community since 1974 and the fun is just getting started Don't Miss Out See what's new at Puente Hills Mall. We have new events monthly, from free food to the newest trends. Read more on our Events Page to get the full low down.

Malls seem to be quickly becoming a thing of the past across the board – except for the biggest and most extravagant mega-mall locations. The invention of superstores like Target and Walmart was a major hit to malls; Amazon's rise to dominance was pretty much a death knell. All across America now there are strip malls and classic malls all starting to slowly but surely look like ghost towns. The Back to the Future mall is an ironic one to add to the list: suddenly we feel like we're living in a future where Biff won!