Back to the Future Hoverboard Desk Pad Gives Your PC a New Look For 2015

Even a slow PC will fly with this huge Back to the Future Hoverboard Desk Pad for your mouse and keyboard.

Does your PC need an upgrade? Overclock its style with a hoverboard desk pad from the far off future of 2015! This officially-licensed bit of Back to the Future nostalgia measures 31.5-inches long by 11.75-inches wide, which provides enough real estate for your keyboard and mouse. Your PC will look like it's flying even as it struggles to run that old game you bought on a Steam sale. It even comes with a coaster!

The Back to the Future XL Hoverboard Desk Pad and Coaster Set is available to pre-order here at Merchoid for $28.99 (includes all taxes and shipping). It's due to arrive in November. While you're at it you might want to check out the awesome deal that's happening on the Back to the Future LEGO time machine set at the time of writing.

As for the future of the franchise, don't expect a reboot anytime soon. Ever since the third movie came out in 1990, fans have wondered if the filmmakers – or even somebody new – will ever return to the world of Hill Valley. In a rarity for Hollywood, the property remains under the control of filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale, who brought the original Back to the Future script around Hollywood and made it their pet project.

Zemeckis and Gale -- colloquially called "The Bobs" -- have long insisted that they have no interest in doing more Back to the Future, especially not without Fox and Lloyd. That doesn't stop the question from coming up periodically, including in a recent interview with Fox, where he offered his unique perspective.

"I'm not fanatical," Fox told Variety. "Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

"I don't think it needs to be," Fox added. "I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."