Back to the Future Musical Headed to Broadway in 2023

Back to the Future is heading to Broadway. The hit West End musical based on the iconic 1985 film of the same name is set to open on Broadway in 2023. The announcement was made by the official Back to the Future Twitter account on Wednesday along with a brief teaser clip and a link to sign up for "first access and priority ticket information". You can check out the announcement for yourself below.

Back to the Future: The Musical originally made its previews debut at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England on February 20, 2020, before having to close on March 16th that same year due to COVID-19. The musical later reopened at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End where it opened on September 13, 2021. The musical will run there until October 23rd before making its jump to Broadway next year.

— Back to the Future™ (@BacktotheFuture) June 22, 2022

The Back to the Future musical features music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard along with a book by Bob Gale, adapted from the original screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Gale. The musical has gone on to receive 7 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical (which it won) as well as Best Original Score or New Orchestrations.

"Bob Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right," Gale said about the musical previously. "Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We're thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we're certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, 'your kids are gonna love it'—and so will you and your parents."

The musical's official description is as follows: "Welcome to Hill Valley! When Marty Mc Fly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself… back to the future."

