Back To The Future Musical Sets Premiere Date

Back to the Future is making a comeback, though this time not on the big screen. Instead, it will find new life on the theater stage, as it will open up at the Manchester Opera House from February 20th, 2020 through May 17th. Afterward, it will have a London run and then a West End run, and we now have our first look at the long in development musical. When we say long we mean it too, as Back to the Future was announced as a musical back in 2012 (via Playbill).

The musical will be directed by Tony-winning John Rando and will feature a score by Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri, the original Back to the Future composer. As a result, you’ll see many of your favorite numbers from the film like The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode. It will also be produced by Robert Zemeckis, who has been trying to get this project made for quite some time.

“Bob Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right,” said Gale. “Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We’re thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we’re certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, ‘your kids are gonna love it’—and so will you and your parents.”

Wait a minute, ah… you’re telling me you built a musical theater production out of our film about a DeLorean? Heavy.https://t.co/B8NVCPDZqD pic.twitter.com/Qd1CLUb1Ov — Amblin (@amblin) May 17, 2019

Back to the Future The Musical will feature choreography by Chris Baily, costumes and set design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, illusions by Paul Kieve, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and musical supervision by Nick Finlow.

As for the cast, Marty McFly will be portrayed by Olly Dobson, who also appeared in Bat Out of Hell and Matilda, and you can check out the first image of him above. Dr. Emmett Brown and the rest of the cast have not been announced yet.

