Bad Boys 4: Martin Lawrence Shares New Sequel Update

Martin Lawrence offered a new update on Bad Boys 4. Reports of the sequel being delayed after Will Smith's Oscars incident have been debunked. The comedian's comments to Ebony only solidify that things are moving forward with the Sony mega-hit. He told the publication, "We got one more at least." So, that should excite anyone who really love Bad Boys For Life. Remembering back to the previous entry, tons of people flocked to the theater to see Lawrence and Smith dust off their old sunglasses alongside a younger crop of officers. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider that a script for the next film was already in the works back in 2020. However, writer Chris Bremmer is still helping develop whatever comes next. Bad Boys For Life managed to bring in $420 million dollars worldwide. With that lofty total already in the bank, it's no surprise that Sony would be pushing forward with the sequel.

Sony chairman Tom Rothman spoke to Deadline about how Smith's situation was affecting the timeline for Bad Boys' awaited sequel. It turns out, not really that much at all. "No. That was inaccurate. That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving," he explained. "That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

After the Rock kerfuffle, Smith put out an apology and has faced a ton of consequences for a moment that seems to not have matters a whole lot in the grand scheme of things.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," Smith began. "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film," he continued. "So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

When do you think we'll see Bad Boys 4? Let us know down in the comments!