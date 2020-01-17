Bad Boys 4 Still in Development Amid Will Smith Oscar Controversy

✖

Despite Will Smith's controversial Oscars slap heard around the world against Chris Rock, Sony Pictures is still in development on Bad Boys 4. The controversial moment at The Oscars has seen various projects distance themselves from The Oscar-winning actor, such as Apple's Emancipation directed by Antoine Fuqua. One of Smith's recent hits was 2020's Bad Boys for Life, reuniting him with his longtime friend and costar Martin Lawrence and raked in 426.5 million in the U.S. This is probably why Sony Pictures chairman Tony Rothman confirmed the studio is still developing Bad Boys 4 despite Will Smith's recent controversy.

Rotham responded to recent rumors that the breaks were being pumped on Bad Boys 4 following the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap in a recent conversation with Deadline. "No. That was inaccurate," Rotham stated. "That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving. That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

Following The Academy's Board of Governors' announcement that Will Smith has been banned from all Academy events, including The Oscars, for a ten year period, the actor released a statement on the matter accepting the ruling. In one sentence statement, Smith wrote: "I accept and respect the Academy's decision." Smith's ban and previous resignation from The Academy came after the fallout of the actor slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards.

To help rehabilitate his image, Will Smith is set to appear on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Netflix show. Letterman and Smith filmed this one before March, so you shouldn't expect to hear anything about his Oscars controversy during the longford special. May 20th brings a whole new slew of episodes with people like Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Kevin Durant, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The former Late Show host has had on a lot of star power in the past with Barack Obama, George Clooney and Dave Chappelle being guests. So, get ready for a more interesting conversation with Will Smith than the recent months have provided.

The Oscars brass announced Smith's ban with a solemn statement. "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," the Academy began.

Its message continued, "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy," it added. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."