Bad Boys 4 Script Is in the Works

After the success of Bad Boys For Life, which hit theaters 17 years after Bad Boys II, a fourth installment to the franchise was quickly put into development. According to earlier reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Sony decided to move forward with the development of a sequel to Bad Boys for Life with writer Chris Bremner, who worked on the newest movie. Both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return. Recently, Collider interviewed producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who revealed the script for the movie is in the works.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that’s very satisfying for the audience, and we’d like to do it again, and I think they’d like us to do it again. We’re currently working on a draft for the fourth one," Bruckheimer shared.

THR's earlier report suggests that there won't be a large gap of time between Bad Boys for Life and the next film like there was between the other movies. In addition to the 17-year gar between two and three, there was an eight-year gap between the first two films. The longer of the two gaps was due to several factors, including budget concerns and finding the right story. Based on the money being made by the newest installment, and the much smaller budget than its predecessor, the only issue this time around should be the story.

In addition to being a box office success, earning $419,074,646 worldwide on a $90,000,000 budget, the movie was also enjoyed by both critics and audience members. The film ended up earning a 77% critics score and a 96% audience score. Both of the two Michael Bay-directed movies that preceded it are much lower, and both rated "Rotten" with 1995's Bad Boys rated at 42% (but with a 78% audience score) and Bad Boys II rated at 23% (also with a 78% audience score).

In addition to Smith and Lawrence, Bad Boys For Life stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Katie del Castillo, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, and Joe Pantoliano. It was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Bad Boys For Life is now available for home viewing.

