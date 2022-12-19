Bad Boys 4: Jerry Bruckheimer Addresses Possibility of Will Smith's Return

Will Smith has been the star of many hit film franchises, including the buddy-cop action series Bad Boys, alongside Martin Lawrence. After producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay launched the franchise with the original film in 1995, they came back and scored an even bigger sequel (Bad Boys II) in 2003, and then let the franchise change directorial hands with directors Adil & Bilall taking on the threequel Bad Boys for Life in 2020.

Despite whatever criticisms people may have, Bad Boys 3 was the highest-earning film in the franchise, earning $426.5 million worldwide (compared to the $273M Bad Boys II earned). It seems like Columbia Pictures (Sony) has all the motivation in the world to keep going with Bad Boys 4 – but can they do it with Will Smith?

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and received the resulting backlash, it was wildly unclear if his film career would be affected. So far, it seems like it's been something of a mixed bag for Smith, but he's still landing some big roles. He currently stars in the Oscar-bait slavery drama Emancipation; he will star as Harlem crime boss Nicky Barnes in the biopic The Council; and will play a man whose memory loss leaves him lost in the dual life of being a crime boss and a CIA operative.

But...

Could Will Smith Return for Bad Boys 4?

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Jerry Bruckheimer was doing an interview with THR, in which the subject of Will Smith coming back for Bad Boys 4 was raised. Bruckheimer didn't waver in support of Smith in his response:

"Absolutely [Will can come back]. I mean, Will made a mistake, unfortunately. That's not who he is. He's a phenomenal actor and there's always forgiveness in the world. And hopefully, the audience will forgive him."

Is Bad Boys 4 Happening?

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Bad Boys 4 has reportedly already been in production since summer of this year. The fourth film was said to be still being shaped with Will Smith still in the lead role.

"[Bad Boys 4] That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving," Sony chairman Tom Rothman said in May. "That was a very unfortunate thing that happened [at the Oscars], and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

Clearly, the powers behind the Bad Boys franchise are standing behind WIll Smith. We'll keep you updated on the status of the film's production.