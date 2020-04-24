This Bad Boys Art Has Us Wishing for an Official Comic Book (Exclusive)

While comic book movies might be dominating the world of pop culture, the Bad Boys franchise has been delivering audiences larger-than-life characters for the past 25 years, with artist Luigi Lucarelli paying tribute to the franchise by reimagining some of the series' most memorable moments in impressive comic book art. The beloved Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) might not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but they certainly run their mouths faster than a speeding bullet when trading quips with one another, as the series' action hits us more powerfully than a locomotive.

In Bad Boys for Life, the original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike’s life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (TV’s Vikings), Charles Melton (TV’s Riverdale), Paola Nuñez (TV’s The Purge), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam, and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano.

Check out the impressive artwork below and grab Bad Boys for Life now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.