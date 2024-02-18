BAFTAs: Poor Things Wins Special Visual Effects Award

Poors Things managed to beat Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and more at the BAFTAs.

The 77th annual British Academy Film Awards AKA the BAFTAs are currently taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall. The event is being hosted by Doctor Who and Good Omens star, David Tennant, and some of our favorite films from last year have already scored big wins. The award for Special Visual Effects has already been announced, and it may surprise a lot of people who are following this awards season. The BAFTAs gave the prize to Simon Hughes for his work on Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

In the Special Visual Effects category, Poor Things managed to beat out The Creator (Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, and Jay Cooper), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, and Guy Williams), Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, and Alex Wuttke), and Napoleon (Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet).

Poor Things' win is also surprising considering it is the only BAFTA nominee in the Effects category not included in the Best Visual Effects race at the Academy Awards this year. In its place is Godzilla: Minus One, which earned nominations for Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima.

How To Watch The BAFTAs:

The BAFTAs will be televised on BBC One in addition to being available to available iPlayer and BritBox. If you don't have access to these streaming options, you can follow the BAFTA's social media accounts: X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Clara Amfo and Alex Zane are also hosting the red carpet pre-show, which is being streamed on YouTube.

For those who live outside of the UK or US, the official BAFTAs website has a guide for viewing options that you can check out here.

Who Is Presenting at the BAFTAs:

Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant, Gillian Anderson, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell are all scheduled to present at this year's BAFTAs.

What Is Poor Things About?

You can read the description of Poor Things here: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

