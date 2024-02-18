BAFTA Film Awards 2024: How to Watch

Awards Season is in full swing, and today is a big day for 2023's biggest films. The 77th annual British Academy Film Awards AKA the BAFTAs are taking place today, February 18th. The ceremony is being held at London's Royal Festival Hall, and the event is being hosted by Doctor Who and Good Omens star, David Tennant. Many of our favorite films from the year are nominated ranging from Barbie to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the winners could give fans a better idea of who will take home the big prizes at the Academy Awards in a few weeks.

"The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it's a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA," BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs previously explained to the press. "Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up."

What Time Are The BAFTAs:

The Bafta Film Awards are beginning in London at 4 PM GMT with an edited version being shown after the ceremony is over at 7 PM GMT. For those watching in the United States, that means the ceremony is kicking off at 11 AM EST.

How To Watch The BAFTAs:

The BAFTAs will be televised on BBC One in addition to being available to available iPlayer and BritBox. If you don't have access to these streaming options, you can follow the BAFTA's social media accounts: X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Clara Amfo and Alex Zane are also hosting the red carpet pre-show, which is being streamed on YouTube.

For those who live outside of the UK or US, the official BAFTAs website has a guide for viewing options that you can check out here.

Who Is Presenting at the BAFTAs:

Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant, Gillian Anderson, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell are all scheduled to present at this year's BAFTAs.

Who are you rooting for at the BAFTAs? Tell us in the comments!