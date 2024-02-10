2024 Emmys Set Fall Awards Debut Date

The Emmys are set to return in September 2024. The Television Academy made their big announcement on social media today. Joining the TV governing body was ABC, who will help broadcast the event on Sunday, September 15 at 8 PM ET. The Peacock Theater will play host to the ceremony in Los Angele'ss L.A. Live. Fans who won't be able to catch the broadcast live are in luck, because ABC will be streaming the 2024 Emmys the next day on Hulu. The Television Academy had nothing to report in the way of a host or producer. However, this is a big deal for the entertainment industry as the studios letting the writers and actors strikes linger placed this entire ceremony in jeopardy. Now, the fall will have its slot to celebrate the best and TV. All right there you go

"ABC and the Television Academy today announced that "The Emmy Awards" will return to the network, airing LIVE coast to coast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT)," the release says. "A host and producers for the telecast will be announced at a later date. The live show is set to air on ABC and stream next day on Hulu. Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 17, 2024."

Mark your calendars! We're thrilled to announce the 76th #Emmy Awards will return on Sunday, Sept. 15! ✨ Watch television's biggest night LIVE only on @ABCNetwork! 📺 #Emmys #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/IZi5swxROl — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) February 10, 2024

Emmy Put The Spotlight On Fan-Favorites

(Photo: ROBYN BECK)

One of the things that really move the needle for this year's Emmy ceremony was stars making their emotional speeches. There were a lot of first-timers represented up on that stage. One moment that had everyone talking was Quinta Brunson winning an award for Abbott Elementary. The beloved show is a crowd-pleaser on its own. So, his comes as little surprise.

"Thank you so much," Brunson said on the brink of tears. "I don't even know why I'm so emotional." The Abbott Elementary actress's win at the Emmy Awards is the first time that an African American actress took home an award for best actress in a comedy series in decades.

"I think the Carol Burnett of it all. Thank you so much," Brunson continued. "I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say it every time, but I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this. I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I'm so happy. I love my cast. I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much."

Who Will Host The Emmys?

(Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Last year, the television Academy had to really hustle to get the Emmys off the ground. With the 75th installment of the awards coming in January, they opted to go with a familiar face for the role of host. Anthony Anderson stepped up on somewhat short notice to guide the ceremony. He was happy to do it as it had been a rough year for the entertainment industry at large.

"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love -- dressing up and honoring ourselves," Anderson previously wrote. "And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."

"After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, We Are Family, we knew he'd be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys," added Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment. "Anthony's known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he's sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they'll never forget."

Are you happy about The Emmys? Let us know down in the comments!