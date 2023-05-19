Moana Star Confirms They Won't Be Returning for Live-Action Remake

The Little Mermaid is hitting theaters next week, and it's not the last live-action remake on Disney's roster. A live-action version of Lilo & Stich is currently in production, and a Hercules remake is expected to move forward soon. Last month, it was announced that the 2016 hit Moana would be the next Disney fan-favorite to get the live-action treatment with Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock returning to play Maui. Since the news dropped, many Disney fans have wondered if Auliʻi Cravalho would also reprise her role as the titular character, who she originally voiced when she was 14. Today, Cravalho, who is now 22, took to Instagram to confirm she will not be playing Moana in live-action, however, she will still be involved with the production.

"Aloha Mai Kakou," Cravalho began. "As I'm sure you've heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I've written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell." She continued, "So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Cravalho concluded, "I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific people's cultures and communities that helped inspire her story and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo." It's not a surprise to see Cravalho making a statement about the importance of representation, especially after the fan backlash to some of the recent Lilo & Stitch casting. You can view her video below:

What Has The Rock Said About The Moana Remake?

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said when the remake was announced. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

