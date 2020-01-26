Disney Fans Are Stressing out Over How the Death of Bambi’s Mom Will Translate to Live-Action

One of the biggest trends to hit the movie world in recent years has been live-action remakes, which attempt to adapt iconic stories for a whole new era. Disney has gotten in on the trend in quite an array of ways, from updated takes on their princess movies like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, to using photorealistic CGI to retell stories like The Lion King and The Jungle Book. Late last week, it was announced that another beloved Disney film would be entering the fray, with a “live-action” remake of Bambi currently in the works. The project, which is being written by Captain Marvel‘s Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Chaos Walking‘s Lindsey Beer, would adapt the original 1942 film for a whole new generation.

Almost as soon as the potential remake was announced, Disney fans and skeptics alike offered quite a lot of opinions regarding the project. One consensus seems to be that the original film’s most heartbreaking scene – where Bambi‘s mother gets shot by an offscreen hunter – is going to get even more macabre in this photorealistic update, not unlike how Mufasa’s death was portrayed in last year’s The Lion King. The animated moment has already traumatized kids for generations, which makes the thought of a “live-action” update pretty disturbing for some. Here are some of our favorite takes on the whole ordeal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s Fair

im not going to watch the live action bambi. I Can’t live through bambis moms murder again. especially in live action — B💚 (@blaineislame1) January 25, 2020

Ouch

hell yea every kid just wants to see bambi’s mom get shot to death with painstakingly accurate CGI https://t.co/ftlxSSGuq1 — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) January 24, 2020

Good Point

Who in their right mind wants to see a photoelectric version of Bambi’s mom getting fucking shot? https://t.co/1t2NUEeBcV — Kallix (@Kallix_) January 25, 2020

No Thank You

You don’t feel the full impact of the hunter shooting Bambi’s mom in traditional animation. Needs to be brutally, graphically realistic. If chunks of venison don’t appear to hit the camera’s lens, why even do the movie? — Lon Harris (@Lons) January 24, 2020

Welp

no one:

live-action remake bambi when his mom dies: pic.twitter.com/SpyDq1mK56 — Jane C.S. (@butterbiskitt) January 25, 2020

LOL

Disney getting ready to kill Bambi’s mom again. https://t.co/YAFqSndqlY pic.twitter.com/o1hkLTtPv4 — JESSICA CRUZ and The Fandom Corps! (@CruisinwithCruz) January 24, 2020

Yikes

when Bambi’s mom dies and his face is just an emotionless, stotic picture of a deer’s face https://t.co/odJO8ZNnsz — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 24, 2020

Accurate

Fans: Disney be darker



Disney: Announces remake of Bambi



Fans: pic.twitter.com/NKnEip4jZn — 🔱 (@worldofmera) January 24, 2020

OMG

can’t wait to watch live action bambi and this is the face he makes when his mom dies pic.twitter.com/F4kh5CI5Th — Louby 🦉 (@loudrawsstuff) January 25, 2020

Crossover Time