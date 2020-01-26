Movies

Disney Fans Are Stressing out Over How the Death of Bambi’s Mom Will Translate to Live-Action

One of the biggest trends to hit the movie world in recent years has been live-action remakes, […]

By

One of the biggest trends to hit the movie world in recent years has been live-action remakes, which attempt to adapt iconic stories for a whole new era. Disney has gotten in on the trend in quite an array of ways, from updated takes on their princess movies like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, to using photorealistic CGI to retell stories like The Lion King and The Jungle Book. Late last week, it was announced that another beloved Disney film would be entering the fray, with a “live-action” remake of Bambi currently in the works. The project, which is being written by Captain Marvel‘s Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Chaos Walking‘s Lindsey Beer, would adapt the original 1942 film for a whole new generation.

Almost as soon as the potential remake was announced, Disney fans and skeptics alike offered quite a lot of opinions regarding the project. One consensus seems to be that the original film’s most heartbreaking scene – where Bambi‘s mother gets shot by an offscreen hunter – is going to get even more macabre in this photorealistic update, not unlike how Mufasa’s death was portrayed in last year’s The Lion King. The animated moment has already traumatized kids for generations, which makes the thought of a “live-action” update pretty disturbing for some. Here are some of our favorite takes on the whole ordeal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s Fair

Ouch

Good Point

No Thank You

Welp

LOL

Yikes

Accurate

OMG

Crossover Time

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts