Snow White's Rachel Zegler Says She Was "Terrified, Terrified, Terrified" to Take on Disney Role

This weekend's debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is significant for a number of reasons — including the fact that it is the second-ever film for actress Rachel Zegler. After starring as Maria in Steven Spielberg's recent remake of West Side Story, Zegler has a number of blockbuster films in the works, one of which will be the live-action remake of Snow White. The Disney film, which is expected to arrive in theaters next year, will star Zegler as the titular Disney princess, and as she revealed in a recent interview with NME, that role was particularly daunting.

"I was terrified, terrified, terrified, terrified," Zegler revealed. "because you're playing the first one. The blueprint of all Disney Princesses comes from 1937's Snow White. You have so many conversations leading up to it. You're gonna chop off all your hair and learn how to dance with all these fake animals and things that are not there. It was a lot of pressure."

What is the Snow White remake about?

While an official plot synopsis for Snow White has yet to be revealed, we do know that the film will star Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Andrew Burnap will be playing Jonathan, a new character for the film, while Martin Klebba will be playing one of the Seven Dwarfs, Grumpy.

"Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out," Zegler previously told ComicBook.com. "I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, 'What is going on with you?' It's incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it's the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It's amazing."

Snow White is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 22, 2024.