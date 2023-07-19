Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Announces Birth of New Baby

Just days before the highly-anticipated Barbie movie makes its debut in theaters, director Greta Gerwig is already celebrating another milestone. In a recent profile with Elle UK, Gerwig revealed that she and her partner, Noah Baumbach, quietly welcomed their second child together earlier this year. While Gerwig did not reveal the baby boy’s name or any other information regarding the birth, she did tell the outlet how she is balancing the event with the latest developments in her career.

“He’s a little Schmoo,” Gerwig said while showing the interviewer a photo of the new baby. “I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The little guy is sleeping through the night,” Gerwig revealed. “But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

What Will Greta Gerwig’s Next Movie Be?

On Monday, reports indicated that Gerwig is signed on to write and direct at least two movies in a rebooted version of the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, which will exclusively debut on Netflix. The streaming service bought the rights to the Narnia series in 2018, after the saga previously inspired three films at Disney and Fox in the 2000s. None of these new Narnia movies currently have a release date. Gerwig has also addressed the possibility of helming an action or superhero film, and indicated that she would, as long as the source material and story appeal to her.

“Yes, of course,” Gerwig revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “It would have to be something I had a feeling for and a relationship to. A well-shot, well-executed action movie is just incredible. It’s a dance. I’ve never done anything like that. But even in a small way, working with the stunt coordinator who did fight choreography on Barbie, he was just fascinating. It was so fun to talk to him.”

“I think probably every director has a fantasy baseball league in their head of what movies they want to make,” Gerwig added. “There’s some movies I’d like to make that require a big canvas. At the same time, I’ve seen so many directors move between bigger movies and smaller movies: Chloé Zhao doing Nomadland and making Eternals. Or Steven Soderbergh, or even my weekend buddy Chris Nolan. He made the Dark Knight trilogy – and they’re wonderful – and then made The Prestige, which is not a tiny movie, but it is also not the same thing. I want to play in lots of different worlds. That’s the goal.”

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.