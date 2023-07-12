Doctor Who's Barbie-Pink TARDIS Is the Crossover We Didn't Know We Wanted

Doctor Who is getting in on the Barbiecore trend with a hot pink Tardis in the show's latest post. On social media, the Doctor Who account posted the image of the iconic police box in a raspberry-like hue. Before rolling your eyes at the cross-promotion though, this post is quite clever. Incoming Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa is one of the numerous Kens in the big Barbie movie. He's a beloved part of the set and a fan favorite from series like Sex Education. So, highlighting him just makes a ton of sense in that regard as well. Doctor Who fans seem to be getting a kick out of this stuff as well.

With Doctor Who approaching rapidly, Gatwa is still in Barbie mode as the film premieres all over the world. In a recent interview with RTE, the actor spoke about the positive, warm environment on-set. It felt like everyone was doing their best to make the fun in front of the cameras translate to the people watching in the theater. All the Kens seemed to be doing their best to bring the one-dimensional caricature of the character to life. (That includes Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu as well!)

Barbie's Kens Are Sticking Together

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Over the course of making this massive movie, the boys learned that Kens have to stick together. From Gatwa's statements in that interview, both Gosling and Liu both played a big role in making the environment an absolute blast to work on. For the Shang-Chi star's part, that came with an explicit mention of that very concept and the crew responded in a huge way.

"It was so much fun making it," the Sex Education star said. "I remember Simu Liu, who is a fellow Ken and brilliant, he said something so beautiful when we were filming one time. He said, 'I hope people watching it are going to receive just like a percentage of the joy that we've had making it' – and it sounds so pretentious but it's true."

Gatwa Steps Into Doctor Who Very Soon

(Photo: BBC)

Fans all over were thrilled when Gatwa was named as the new Doctor for the upcoming Doctor Who season. In an emotional letter to the press, he tried to capture what he was feeling in that moment. Needless to say, Gatwa understands the weight of stepping into the role of The Doctor.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa wrote back then. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

