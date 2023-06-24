Doctor Who Showrunner Offers Cryptic Tease About Upcoming Season

Doctor Who fans are already anticipating the upcoming 60th-anniversary specials featuring the return of David Tennant as the Doctor and Doctor Who Season 14, which will follow and introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. Both installments of Doctor Who have Russell T Davies at the helm, returning after successfully bringing Doctor Who back to television in 2005, launching the television series that is still running today. Davies is already looking ahead to Doctor Who Season 15, confirming in a letter to Doctor Who Magazine (via Digital Spy) that he is already working on the new season, set to debut in 2025 (the 20th anniversary of the relaunched series).

Davies offered some cryptic clues about what Doctor Who fans should expect from Season 15. Those clues were three individual words: "garden," "firmament," and "diploma." Doctor Who fans have plenty of time to speculate about what those words could mean.

Russell T Davies's Doctor Who Plans

Davies has long felt that Doctor Who should be a multiple-show franchise on par with Star Wars, Star Trek, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his return to Doctor Who, with some extra backing from Disney, he plans to make that happen, perhaps starting with a UNIT spin-off starring Jemma Redgrave.

"So I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC's measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who. I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there," Davies told GQ in January. "I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off. Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce, I think that's fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things."

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th anniversary specials in November 2023 with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will be the first Doctor Who to stream on Disney+ as part of a new international streaming agreement. Doctor Who Season 14, starring Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday follows in 2024. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

