Barbie: Google Easter Egg Celebrates the Highly-Anticipated Movie

The Barbie movie finally makes its debut this weekend, delivering a zany, star-studded movie that just so happens to exist within the world of the iconic Mattel franchise. Barbie‘s many tie-in products and bizarre pieces of marketing have become a good part of the fun leading up to the film — and it looks like Google is getting in on the occasion. At the time of this writing, if you Google Barbie, as well as director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, you will be met with a unique animation. After a series of pink sparkles take over the screen, the entire Google page will then be bathed in Barbie pink.

Why Did Greta Gerwig Sign on for Barbie?

While speaking to ComicBook.com‘s Jamie Jirak prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Gerwig spoke about the pressure of Barbie’s consumerist nature versus the artistry of the movie itself.

“Oh, well, it’s interesting because I’ve actually talked to some people today who are collectors who like, ‘I have all the dolls and everything.’ I actually, as an adult, I’m not a collector,” Gerwig explained. “I feel like whatever gives you the most joy. If getting Totally Yo-Yo Nikki, if that is going to make you so happy, do it.”

How Many Mattel Movies Are in the Works?

According to recent reporting from The New Yorker, there are a total of 45 Mattel-related movies in the process of getting made, including (but not limited to) Barney, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, and He-Man. Other projects that have been announced to be in development over the years include American Girl, Big Jim, Chatty Cathy and Betsy Wetsy, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, Uno, View-Master, and Wishbone.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said in a statement when the film took shape. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

What Is the Barbie Movie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.