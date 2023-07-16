Burger King Launches Barbie Burger

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is hitting theaters in less than a week, and the film has had one exciting marketing campaign. Barbie fans have seen pop-ups, a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse, special dolls, and so much more. There have been a lot of unlikely partnerships with the Barbie movie, and Burger King might be the most surprising one yet. That’s right, Barbie is making her way into the wide world of fast food. Burger King Brazil just revealed a Barbie-themed meal, and it’s making us want to hop on a plane.

The Burger King Barbie Combo includes a cheeseburger topped with bacon bits that is dressed with a pink smoky-flavored sauce that looks like it was made in Barbieland. The combo also includes a pink vanilla milkshake with strawberry Nesquik powder that also comes with a pink frosted donut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Barbies from all over Brazil, check out this news that arrived straight from Barbie Land™️ to our kingdom! 👑💖 It’s real, NOW you can come running to BK to try the BK Barbie™️ Combo,” the official account for Burger King Brazil shared. “The Pink Burger with delicious smoky pink sauce, Ken’s Potato – which comes in this special shell-shaped packaging – and the Barbie™️ Donut Shake. No they are not plastic… they are real food and AWESOME! ✨Check out that the BK Barbie™️ Combo and dessert, sold separately, are available from July 12th in all BKs and BK Drives throughout Brazil, and also through BK Delivery. Don’t waste time because it’s limited edition.” You can check out a video about the meal below:

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.