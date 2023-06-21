Barbie Summer Kicks Off with Advance Tickets On-Sale

Advance tickets for Barbie are available now and the film is celebrating the first day of Summer with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The stars of Barbie are ringing in "Barbie Summer" by showing off even more of the movie. Jokes about neon-colored roller blades aside, there's some fun that hasn't been seen yet. America Ferrera's Gloria finally gets a chance to visit Barbie Land and is amazed at all she sees. Robbie's Barbie calmly explains some of the inner logic of such a magical place, and leaves some of it to the imagination. (Come to think of it, where do the Kens stay anyway?) It's all vibrant, pink and most importantly fun. Check out the new clip and grab your tickets down below.

The Barbie movie account tweeted, "On the first day of Barbie Summer, our Barbies and Kens gave us the sweetest treat. Advance tickets to see #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21 are available NOW."

Expectations Are High for Barbie

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said when the project was announced. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie wrote in her own press release back then. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

What's Going on With Ken in Barbie?

While Barbie, rightfully, takes the limelight in all of the promotional material, we're slowly learning more about Ryan Gosling's Ken. In an interview with Architectural Digest, the film's costume designer Jacqueline Durran talked about how she brought his outfits together. It should come as no surprise that matching with Barbie motivates almost everything. But, there's also the feeling of sporty effortlessness that sits with Ken too.

"No one cares about Ken, everybody just wants to play with Barbie," Durran explained. "He matches Barbie and changes too, but he has very, very many less [clothes] options."

"Retro sportswear is one area where we did a lot of shopping for Ken," Durran said about Ken's lifestyle and general vibe. "He is sporty. That's his main thing. We had buyers in America that went to dealers and imported it for us because we needed so much of it."

Are you getting your tickets for Barbie this week?