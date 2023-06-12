Barbie Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Announce Global Tour

Barbie and Ken are headed to the "real world." On Monday, the official Barbie movie account shared a video of franchise stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, announcing plans for a global premiere tour for the film. In the video, Robbie and Gosling announce eight cities that will be part of the global Barbie tour — Toronto, Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, and New York.

It is unclear at this point if any of Barbie's other ensemble cast will also be present at those different global premieres, so fans will have to wait and see what appearances — and what wardrobe — are in store.

Who is in the Barbie cast?

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

What is the Barbie movie about?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year."'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Are you excited for the Barbie movie? Will you be following along with the movie's global tour? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.