Barbie: Greta Gerwig Teases Lots of Unseen Footage

Will we ever see it? At this point it's hard to know.

The Barbie movie reportedly has hours of footage on the cutting room floor. Not much in the way of deleted scenes, but more in the form of alternate and extended takes, brought on by supremely talented cast members riffing. Recently, Margot Robbie said that her favorite part of the movie was a line improvised by Ryan Gosling on the day. Director Greta Gerwig, who joked that she wished she could have made the movie "eight hours long" during a recent red carpet interview, revealed that while there is a ton of unseen footage, most of it is just alternate takes, rather than a lot of deleted scenes.

It's a conversation that was bound to happen; in spite of Gerwig being a critical darling (and the movie being seriously discussed as an awards contender), there were relatively few bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray that Warner Bros. released earlier this year. Barbie has earned over $1.4 billion and marks the highest-grossing movie in Warner's history, but the disc itself doesn't exactly feel like the feature-packed bonanza that its contemporaries in the Harry Potter and Dark Knight franchises were.

"I mean there's a million things that got left on the cutting room floor that are incredible moments," Gerwig told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Gotham Awards. "I mean, I would say most of them that I miss are just alternate takes of what we already had in."

"I mean, you know, I wish the movie could be eight hours long," Gerwig added. "Every part of the cast was so talented."

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

You can get Barbie now on disc or digital, or stream it for free with a Max subscription.