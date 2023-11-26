Matt Bomer Reveals He Auditioned to Play Various Kens in Barbie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie had no shortage of great Kens but the wildly successful film almost had one more. Doom Patrol and Fellow Travelers star Matt Bomer recently revealed that he auditioned to play several different Kens in the Barbie movie, but ultimately opted not to join the film's cast so that he could put his family first.

"I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens — and I dressed differently for all of them," Bomer said (via People). "I recorded the lines of the other person's dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond."

Matt Bomer Says There Are Real Talks About Reviving White Collar

Bomer, who also starred in USA Network's White Collar from 2009 to 2014, recently revealed that there has been "legitimate talk" about bringing a revival of the series to life.

"There has been talk," Bomer said. "It's actually very legitimate talk, it's in conversation … a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we'll see what happens."

Bomer and series creator Jeff Eastin previously discussed the possibility of bringing White Collar back during a charity reunion three years ago.

"There is nothing I would want than to be on a set with this group of people again," Bomer said at the time. "There are real conversations happening. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it."

Will There Be A Barbie Sequel?

Speaking to AP Entertainment, Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie was asked about the potential for a second Barbie movie. She obviously didn't rule anything out, but Robbie was quick to say that she and director Greta Gerwig didn't make a ton of plans for future movies.

"I think we put everything into this one. We didn't build it to be a trilogy or something," Robbie explained. "It was like Greta put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next."

She went on to talk about Barbie's success at the box office, and how a movie like that finding ways to win is an important moment for the industry as a whole.

"I'd say the biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office," said Robbie. "It doesn't have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big, given the big budget to do that. And just because there's a female lead doesn't mean it's not going to hit all four quadrants, which is, I think, a misconception that a lot of people still have. So, it's really important that Barbie did well. As much as it is nice, it's also really important that it does well so people can also, in the future, have big original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly."