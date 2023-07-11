Barbie and Spider-Woman Actress Issa Rae Is Excited to See Kids Dress As Her Iconic Characters (Exclusive)

Barbie star Issa Rae is excited to see kids dress up as her characters from this movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak had the chance to speak with Rae, Kate McKinnon and Michael Cera ahead of the summer's pinkest blockbuster. During their conversation, Rae was asked about all those President Barbie and Spider-Woman Halloween costumes you're going to see in just a few months. It seemed to take her completely off-guard because of how many projects she's been in.

Rae smiled, "I haven't, but I'm thinking about it now. I love it and I'm going to gently coax my nephews and nieces to follow suit." There are going to be a lot of kids running around as the leader of Barbie Land and Jessica Drew this fall. On social media, you're already seeing amazing cosplay from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Barbie is releasing in a couple of days now and you can expect the fan looks to start rolling in that way as well. If those two costumes become the dominant ones, you won't catch the star complaining.

Issa Rae Enters The Spider-Verse As Jessica Drew

The Insecure star also spoke to Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine earlier this summer about her role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As Jessica Drew, she introduced a lot of the young fans out there to a surprising variant that kicks butt on a motorcycle. Also, she's pregnant and that made her voice actor nervous. However, Rae was really moved by the choices the filmmakers employed for the sequel and stressed how special this project really is!

"You know, I'm so excited that the filmmakers chose to use their nerdy knowledge of the Spider-Man canon to incorporate this specific art for Jessica Drew where she happens to be pregnant, kicking a** on a motorcycle. Which I am terrified of," Rae smirked. "I just think it's just, so special. She's also like the only Spider-Person who doesn't wear a mask she she's out here saving the world because she doesn't have anything to hide. She's like you can get this work any time."

Will We See Her Soon in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse?

Originally slated for March of 2024, the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rocketed up the hype ladder after the performance of this film. But people hoping for more Miles Morales and his friends might have to pump their brakes. Comicbook.com spoke to Jaked Jonson about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and he says it won't be released until it's absolutely perfect.

"What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it's excellent," Johnson told us. "And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it's even bigger, if that means it's longer -- they don't play by anybody's rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we're always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they're not going to quit until it's great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can't do it."

Issa Rae's Comic Book Movie Debut Is Still In Theaters

