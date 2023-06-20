Barbie Movie Announces Early Fan Screenings

Barbie fans, get ready to party a little early. On Tuesday, Fandango announced early-access screenings for the eagerly anticipated Greta Gerwig directed film. Dubbed "Barbie Blowout Party", the early access screenings will take place on Wednesday, July 19th at 7 pm local time in select theaters. The film will open on Thursday July 20th for previews and then officially open in theaters on Friday, July 21st. The official Barbie movie social media account also announced the screenings in a tweet teasing "nothing big planned…" echoing a line from the moving as seen in the trailer.

"Nothing big planned… just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song. Get your tickets to the #BarbieTheMovie early access screenings NOW," the tweet reads. You can check it out below.

Barbie Movie Rating Officially Revealed

Last week, it was revealed that Barbie had revealed its official MPA rating with the film receiving a PG-13 rating for "suggestive references and brief language." Based on what we've seen in the trailer for the film, if we had to hazard a guess, the "suggestive references" are probably around the speed of the "beach" scene with the Kens facing off with one another and given that the same trailer sees Barbie (Margot Robbie) having an existential crisis of sorts, it will definitely be interesting to see where the "brief language" comes into play.

Interestingly, Robbie has addressed concerns about Barbie being "sexualized" in the upcoming film. In comments earlier this year, Robbie addressed the various costumes and outfits the character wears in the film, noting that they're for Barbie's enjoyment and not anyone else's gaze.

"I'm like, 'Okay, she's a doll. She's a plastic doll. She doesn't have organs. If she doesn't have organs, she doesn't have reproductive organs. If she doesn't have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire?' No, I don't think she could," Robbie told the outlet. "She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her... Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it's fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt."

"You feel that there's something there, which is part of the allure," Gerwig added. "It's unclear how this all kinda works. But it's not without intrigue."

Who is in the Barbie cast?

Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan. The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

Gal Gadot Was Initially Considered for a Role in Barbie

Earlier this year it was revealed that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was initially considered to join the roster of the Barbie movie as one of the many versions of Barbie in the film and while that didn't come to fruition, Gadot recently told Entertainment Tonight that she'd gladly join Robbie in "anything".

"Margot, I love you!" Gadot said. "I'll do anything with you. I'll be [in] anything with you!"

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.