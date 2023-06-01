WATCH: Barbie Movie Cast Reacts to Seeing Their Own Barbies

The live-action Barbie movie is on the horizon, turning one of the most iconic pieces of intellectual property into a blockbuster film. The first two Barbie trailers have showcased the film's unique originality and tone, as well as the film's star-studded ensemble cast. A new promotional video tied to the Barbie movie highlights the cast in a charming way, with stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu reacting to the tie-in Barbie dolls modeled after their characters, which were just unveiled earlier this week.

FOFA 🥰



Margot Robbie e o elenco de #Barbie apresentando as bonecas inspiradas em seus personagens. pic.twitter.com/XmXb469nR3 — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 1, 2023

"Barbie The Movie is a monumental moment for the brand, and we cannot wait for fans to experience Barbie like never before on the big screen," said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, when the dolls were unveiled. "The new line of Barbie The Movie Mattel toys perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie that is at the heart of the film. This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie. What an incredible way to kick off the summer of Barbie!"

What is the Barbie movie about?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year."'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Who is in the Barbie cast?

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela are also cast in the film.

Are you excited for the Barbie movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.