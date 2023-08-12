Barbie Movie Celebrates Pink-Clad Fans in New Video

Barbie is the phenomenon of the summer as movie fans continue to go in droves to the theater to see the Greta Gerwig film. The movie has already beaten multiple records, and new data suggests a lot of people picked the movie as their first theatrical experience since the pandemic shut down theaters in 2020. After only 17 days in theaters, Barbie reached $1 billion at the box office, and the movie's official Instagram account has been celebrating its success in various ways. Today, the account shared an appreciation post for all of the fans who have gone to see Barbie.

"From all of Barbie Land, THANK YOU to all of the beautiful Barbies and Kens who helped get this pink party started! 🤩🎀💞 #BarbieTheMovie," the movie's account captioned the post. The video shows fans reacting to the film, wearing pink, and having a blast at the theater. You can check out the fan tribute video below:

Greta Gerwig on Capturing All Sides of Barbie:

While talking to ComicBook.com, director Greta Gerwig explained the importance of telling the positive and negative sides of Barbie.

"I think it's just that, stepping into this sort of thorniness and the complications of it and not wallpapering over anything that felt yucky, that we wanted to create the story out of what felt like things that you couldn't say," Gerwig told ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak. "We wanted to say it and see where that led us. I think that that was at the heart of it. Then, also, just how do you capture the joy and the excitement of being a little girl looking at that stuff and just loving it and the hair and the sparkles and all the things? there's a real sense memory of that. Then also being able to look at it as a grown woman and being like, 'I see it all differently now,' and being able to honor both of them. That was kind of a trick of the movie."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.