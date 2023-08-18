Skating Barbie and Ken Funko Pop 2-Pack Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Barbie and Ken are rollerblading in the Real World with in this Hot Topic exclusive Funko Pop 2-pack.

The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is breaking box office records left and right, and the dolls and dreamhouses are flying off the shelves. Funko Pops based on the movie also launched back in July, but they just added an exclusive that is the crown jewel of the lineup to date. A 2-pack featuring Pop figures of Barbie and Ken rollerblading in the Real World has launched as a Hot Topic exclusive, and you can grab one right here for $29.90 while they last. We expect that won't be long.

Amusingly, leaks of this Barbie Funko Pop 2-pack assumed it was a blacklight release because of the packaging and crazy colors of their clothes, but nope – that's just the style in Barbie Land. Details about previously released Funko Pops in the Barbie movie collection can be found below.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st.

First reactions to the film have been beyond stellar, so we're hopeful that it lives up to its promise. The movie looks like a great time even if you aren't a Barbie fan. You can keep tabs on the latest news about the film right here.

Who is in the Barbie Cast?

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

Barbie is in theaters now.